Bangladesh + 1 more
Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #36 (Reporting Period: 01/08/2021 to 31/08/2021)
Attachments
Highlights
Since the beginning of 2021, the ETS has provided data connectivity services to a total of 459 users from 12 NGOs and seven UN agencies in 36 sites across three operational areas – Cox’s Bazar, Teknaf, and Ukhiya.
The ETS provided security communications services to a total of 931 UN staff from 11 UN agencies in August. The total number of calls made using VHF radios in August was 6,500.
In August, the ETS Helpdesk set up a WhatsApp channel to provide a direct two-way line of communication for users, to improve the ETS response
The latest information on the ETS response in Bangladesh is available on etcluster.org. For more information or to contact the team on the ground please contact: Bangladesh.ETS@wfp.org.