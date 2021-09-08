Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #36 (Reporting Period: 01/08/2021 to 31/08/2021)

Highlights

Since the beginning of 2021, the ETS has provided data connectivity services to a total of 459 users from 12 NGOs and seven UN agencies in 36 sites across three operational areas – Cox’s Bazar, Teknaf, and Ukhiya.

The ETS provided security communications services to a total of 931 UN staff from 11 UN agencies in August. The total number of calls made using VHF radios in August was 6,500.