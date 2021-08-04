Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #35 (Reporting Period: 01/07/2021 to 31/07/2021)

Following increased needs to support humanitarian efforts in response to the Rohingya crisis, World Food Programme (WFP), in its capacity as global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), is supporting the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) by addressing common Information and Communication Technology (ICT) needs. Through the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS), WFP and its partners ensure a coordinated ICT response and support to those working on the provision of life-saving assistance to the affected population.

Highlights