Bangladesh + 1 more
Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #35 (Reporting Period: 01/07/2021 to 31/07/2021)
Attachments
Following increased needs to support humanitarian efforts in response to the Rohingya crisis, World Food Programme (WFP), in its capacity as global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), is supporting the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) by addressing common Information and Communication Technology (ICT) needs. Through the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS), WFP and its partners ensure a coordinated ICT response and support to those working on the provision of life-saving assistance to the affected population.
Highlights
Since the beginning of 2021, the ETS has provided data connectivity services to a total of 441 users from 12 NGOs and seven UN agencies in 38 sites across three operational areas – Cox’s Bazar, Teknaf, and Ukhiya.
The ETS provided security communications services to a total of 945 UN staff from 11 UN agencies in July. The total number of calls made using VHF radios in July was 2,860.
In July, the ETS received US$380,526 from USAID, raising the total funding received to 29 percent towards the annual budget of US$3.9 million in 2021.