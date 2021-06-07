Bangladesh + 1 more
Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #33 (Reporting Period: 01/05/2021 to 31/05/2021)
Following the increased needs to support the humanitarian efforts in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis, World Food Programme (WFP), in its capacity as global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), is supporting the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) by addressing common Information and Communication Technology (ICT) needs. Through the establishment of the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) WFP and its partners ensure a coordinated ICT response and support to those working on the provision of life-saving assistance to the affected populations.
Highlights
In May, the ETS provided data connectivity to 404 users from 12 NGOs and seven UN agencies in 37 sites across three operational areas – Cox’s Bazar, Teknaf, and Ukhiya.
The team completed an assessment of Camp 8W and found it will be possible to establish a link to provide connectivity to support digital assistance efforts.
US$1 million was confirmed from USAID to support ETS activities in Cox’s Bazar in 2021.