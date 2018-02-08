Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #3 (Reporting Period: 29/12/17 to 31/01/18)

Highlights

The Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) is assisting the Communicating with Communities (CwC) Working Group with initiatives to complement the existing set up of the information centres in refugee camps and to expand the coverage of a community radio in Teknaf.

As part of the Joint Response Plan (JRP) exercise, the ETS identified its priorities for 2018 and revised its funding requirements accordingly.

The ETS is organizing an Emergency Preparedness assessment mission to identify areas where the ETS can support the

Situation Overview

As of 21 January 2018, the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) reported that almost 688,000 Rohingya refugees have entered Bangladesh since the attacks by the Myanmar military erupted in September 2017. The estimated total affected population of existing refugees, new arrivals and host communities is 1.2 million people. Existing basic services for refugees and host communities have been stretched due to the sudden and massive increase in population.

The “Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan” covering the period from March to December 2018 will ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable population will continue to be addressed.