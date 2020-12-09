Bangladesh + 1 more
Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #27 (Reporting Period: 01/11/2020 to 30/11/2020)
Attachments
Following the increased needs to support the humanitarian efforts in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis, World Food Programme (WFP), in its capacity as global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), is supporting the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) by addressing common Information and Communication Technology (ICT) needs. Through the establishment of the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) WFP and its partners ensure a coordinated ICT response and support to those working on the provision of life-saving assistance to the affected populations.
Highlights
The Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) has submitted its inputs for the Joint Response Plan 2021 to the Inter Sector Coordination Group (ISCG).
The ETS is now providing connectivity in two new Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) treatment centres to support the COVID19 response.
The ETS concluded its annual user satisfaction survey with results showing an overall satisfaction rate of 89% ETS services provided.