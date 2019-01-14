14 Jan 2019

Cox’s Bazar Refugee Crisis - ETS Situation Report #12 (Reporting Period: 01/12/18 to 31/12/2018)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2018
Highlights

• The ETS carried out ICT improvements at the Madhu Chara Logistics hub to improve site security and enable more users to access the network.

• Equipment needed for the ETS to upgrade the broadcast coverage of Radio Naf has now arrived in Bangladesh.

• The ETS has handed over 71% of the equipment (power solutions, multimedia projectors and sound systems) for 29 of the Information Hubs run by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Terre des Hommes and Radio Naf.
This equipment will enable humanitarians to display critical information to refugees about the response and the assistance available to them.

Situation Overview

In the lead up to the Bangladesh general election on 30 December, the government has imposed high levels of restrictions on movements of refugees and humanitarians leading up to, during and following the elections.

Campaigning for the elections has caused tensions in the area to rise and humanitarian movements and access to the camps will be restricted with some activities to be stopped two weeks before the election date.

The 2019 Joint Response Plan draft was finalized and circulated and the JRP was validated at a workshop held with the Strategic Executive Group, Head of Sub Offices, Sector Coordinators and the Government of Bangladesh

