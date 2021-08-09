The Cox’s Bazar Panel Survey - Baseline data on displaced Rohingya and their host population

HOUSEHOLD SURVEY REPRESENTATIVE OF RECENTLY DISPLACED ROHINGYA AND HOSTS

This is the first multi-purpose household survey that is representative of the post-2017 influx of displaced Rohingya and of Bangladeshi households in host communities in Cox’s Bazar District.

SAMPLING STRATEGY IMPLICATIONS OF THE INFLUX

The sampling strategy for this survey allows us to assess the implications of the 2017 Rohingya influx from Myanmar into Cox’s Bazar on the living standards and welfare of the host population.

AN INTEGRATED MULTI - PURPOSE SURVEY TALKING TO HOUSEHOLDS AND ADULTS

The survey’s questionnaire collects individual as well as household information. It covers aspects like education, nutrition and employment, access to basic services, and incidents of crime and conflict.

THE COX'S BAZAR PANEL SURVEY: THE FIRST MULTI-PURPOSE SURVEY REPRESENTATIVE OF BOTH THE ROHINGYA DISPLACED AND HOSTS

The Cox’s Bazar Panel Survey (CBPS) was completed in August 2019. It is a representative survey of the post-2017 population of displaced Rohingya and households in host communities in the Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh. The CBPS is the result of a partnership between the Yale Macmillan Center Program on Refugees, Forced Displacement, and Humanitarian Responses (Yale Macmillan PRFDHR), the Gender & Adolescence: Global Evidence (GAGE) program, the Poverty and Equity Global Practice of the World Bank and the State and Peacebuilding Fund (SPF) administered by the World Bank. The SPF is a global fund to finance critical development operations and analysis in situations of fragility, conflict, and violence. The SPF is supported by: Australia, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, The United Kingdom, as well as IBRD.

Data collection for the CPBS was implemented by Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) Bangladesh over the period March-August 2019. The CBPS is a comprehensive panel dataset of social, economic, and health outcomes from a representative sample of recently arrived Rohingya (displaced after August 2017), and Bangladeshi households residing in host communities in Cox’s Bazar – the primary destination for this displaced population.

The CBPS has three main objectives:

• Build an evidence base on the impact of the Rohingya Crisis on the economic and social lives of the displaced and the hosts in Cox’s Bazar;

• Identify potential policy and programming interventions and provide evidence to guide policymakers, NGOs and development partners;

• Evaluate the impact of interventions aimed at integrating the displaced population into economic and social life and at maintaining or improving the well-being of hosts.