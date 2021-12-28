Cox’s Bazar: GBVIMS 2021 Third Quarter (July to September) Fact Sheet

UNFPA has been supporting the deployment of the Gender-Based Violence Information Management System (GBVIMS), a multi-faceted tool launched in May 2018 in Cox’s Bazar. The GBVIMS Information Sharing Protocol (ISP) is composed of 17 signatory partners, including 4 UN agencies and 13 International and National Organizations, called Data Gathering Organizations (DGOs), who provide Gender-based Violence (GBV) case management services in the humanitarian response to the Rohingya refugee population and surrounding host communities. This tool has been used to harmonize the collection of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) data protocols and procedures and to promote safe and ethical sharing of reported GBV incident data amongst relevant partners. The goal of this brief report is to provide stakeholders with data to inform and support GBV programming, resource mobilization and evidence-based advocacy efforts to prevent, mitigate and respond to GBV in the Cox’s Bazar Rohingya humanitarian response.

The number of reported incidents in Q3 2021 was higher than Q2 2021 by 11%, with August and September having the highest GBV reporting rate. This increase is due in part to the lifting of the COVID-19 strict lockdown restrictions and more survivors reporting incidents even though in some cases access was challenging due to the monsoon season.