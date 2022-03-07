Cox’s Bazar: GBVIMS 2021 Fourth Quarter (October 2021 – December 2021) Fact Sheet

UNFPA has been supporting technically and financially the roll out of the Gender-Based Violence Information Management System (GBVIMS), a multi-faceted tool launched in May 2018 in Cox’s Bazar. This tool has been used to harmonize and standardize the collection of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) data protocols and procedures and to promote safe and ethical transfer of incident reports containing sensitive data among relevant partners. The purpose of this factsheet is to provide stakeholders with data to inform and support GBV evidence-based programming, resource mobilization and evidence-based advocacy efforts to prevent, mitigate and respond to GBV in the Cox’s Bazar Rohingya humanitarian response.

GBV INCIDENT BY QUARTER

The number of GBV incidents reported in Q4 2021 is the highest among all the previous quarter in 2021. There is a increase of 41% in reporting the GBV incidents from Q3, with November having the highest GBV reporting rate at 36% and October at 35% for Q4 of 2021. As per the RRRC circular issued by 10 August, on superseding suspension of GBV services, allowing partners to go back to business continuity on various service facilities, due to which there is a visible increase in the trend of reporting GBV incidents thus enabling the accessibility of both GBV response and prevention services.

TYPES OF GBV INCIDENT

Physical Assault still remains the highest reported incident, it accounts for 53% in Q4 2021. There is a decline by 1–2% from the previous Quarters in 2021, but an increase by 5% from Q1. While the incident might seem higher, it is important to note that the system allows to report only one type of incident among the pre-selected options, and it is most likely that other (and intersecting) types of incidents appears to be underreported. However, there still remains barriers on reporting that include social or community stigma, fear to be discriminated due to toxic masculinities regarding sexual violence, perception of ineffective or lengthy justice procedures, fear of reprisals or retaliation to other services needed, as well as perception of lack of access or available appropriate GBV services