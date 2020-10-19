Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Market Monitor (September 2020)

Key Messages

Mixed price trends observed across most commodities, but significantly so for rice and onions, due to a combination of impacts from the recent monsoon rains and import disruptions.

Prices of all rice varieties have risen across all markets by 13 percent on average compared to the 4th week of July, when many parts of the country started experiencing flooding conditions. The mill-gate price of a 50 kg sack of rice rose by 250 – 270 BDT, resulting in a 4 – 6 BDT/kg increase in the wholesale and retail prices.

Traders anticipate that rice prices are likely to continue gradually increasing through end of the year, with price stabilization only expected from early next year when harvesting of the Aman season starts or import inflows pick-up.

Onion prices increased due to import disruptions from India, the main source. However, imports have since been rerouted to Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan and Myanmar in an attempt to stabilize prices.

Oil, vegetables, garlic and red lentil prices also continue to be unstable across many markets and have remained consistently above pre-Covid-19 levels.

Wage rates remain unpredictable in the aftermath of the pandemic lockdowns, varying based on supply and demand of labour across different markets.

Overall trade levels in wholesale markets are reportedly significantly lower than usual. According to traders, the Chaktai/Khatunganj market in Chittagong which is a major trade-hub is operating at less than 50 percent capacity.

Despite minimal supply side disruptions, consumer demand continues to be lower than usual, driving sales down due to lower purchasing behaviour, limited operations within the service sector (food and hospitality), and absence of cultural gatherings.