Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Market Monitor (June 2020)

Key Messages

• Mixed price trends observed across the markets. Price of rice, red lentils, chicken peas, vegetable oil and onions remained stable and/or declined, while chicken and egg prices has considerably increased.

• The current market stability can be attributed to increased market surveillance and reduced clearance time for imported food commodities at the port.

• Rice traders are however expressing concerns on potential supply disruptions, due to the current heavy rains and flooding in northern parts of the country, a major rice supply hub for many traders.

• Compared to May, egg prices have increased by up to 20 percent following recovery of the poultry market, after COVID-19 transmission rumours affected it at the early stages of the crisis.

• While food availability in the markets remains stable, economic access by households is the major concern. Purchasing power dropped by 42 percent in June compared to pre-crisis period.

• As household incomes continue to fall, or unavailable altogether for some, a shift in dietary patterns is evident with many households favouring less preferred or cheaper foods, with low nutritional value. A compromise on healthy diets makes the population more vulnerable to the current pandemic.

• Livestock trade has also experienced substantial disruptions, with demand for livestock products being atypically low. Farmers and traders stand to lose more, with the Eid al-Adha festivals coming up, typically the peak season for livestock business in Bangladesh.

• Camp markets have seen a sudden increase in demand for fresh foods, amidst typical supply levels, exerting an upward pressure on fresh food prices in those markets, and exposing refugees to very unfavourable terms-of-trade.

• Overall, most markets continue operating at atypically low levels- dampened demand from households being the main reason, but also due to substantial reduction in demand for relief efforts.

• Movement restrictions threatens to disrupt agricultural activities, through labour shortages and high input costs, which could lead to acreage contractions and low yields in future, exacerbating vulnerabilities.