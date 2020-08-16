Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Market Monitor (July 2020)

Key Highlights

• Mixed price trend of different commodities was observed: Market price of rice and lentils has experienced marginal hikes in some markets but remained stable in others. Price of garlic, onion, red chilli and eggs have either remained stable or dropped.

• Whilst supply chains are functional, persistently high transaction costs are possibly driving up prices in harder-to-reach markets, evident from relatively higher costs of baskets in more southern markets as opposed to central markets in the district and divisional capitals.

• Food availability continues to be stable, but rice and potato supplies are disrupted due to heavy rains and monsoon flooding.

• Low consumer spending persists across most markets, with traders reporting drop in sales volume of up to 75 percent compared to normal times. Markets continue to witness fewer operating hours, which also affect business activities.

• In the labour market, the wage labourers’ earnings have diminished by 25 – 50 percent of what they usually earn due to reduced work hours but with no/minimal changes in wage rates.

• Camp residents continue to face unfavourable local market conditions: egg and oil received as assistance are reportedly sold more at a lower price to support purchase of fresh foods. High demand for fresh foods including vegetables, chicken and meat has led to price remaining high.

• Credit purchase has increased, but recovery of credit has also become more difficult due to crisis-induced disruption of livelihoods activities.