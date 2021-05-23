Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Market Monitor (April 2021)

Key messages

Continued elevation of food prices in April reflects the effect of seasonal factors, including Ramadan and effects on COVID-19 related lockdowns including border closure with India which slowed inflow of imports.

The Consumer Price Index of Bangladesh reached an all-time high of 291.96 points, the highest since July 2011 reflecting the aggregate elevation of commodity prices.

Rice price marginally decreased across most markets and will likely stabilize and/or decrease further as supply from the harvest of other rice varieties continue to be available in markets (including early harvest of Boro rice).

Soybean oil prices increased between 6-8 percent throughout all markets compared to last month and are 30-40 percent higher than same month last year. The price remains high partly due to rising prices in the international market.

Onion prices decreased in the first weeks of April and marginally increased in the second half of April reflecting the start of Ramadan and lockdown (Lockdown period: 5 th April-16th May).

Red lentil price remained stable across most markets, continuing a trend observed from March, boosted by adequate stock levels.

Reports of increased transaction costs were reported for the goods-laden vehicles authorized to cross the border points due to intense checks and sanitary requirements introduced to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures.

Despite the availability of stock and short restocking time of 1-3 days, prices of chickpea, brinjal/eggplant, potato, and tomato spiked as result of additional demand for Ramadan and rise of transportation cost across the country.

In the camps, key informants reported challenges in restocking since the lockdown, as well as marginal increase in prices of main commodities flowing inside the camps mainly due to higher transport costs.

Reports of increased credit purchase of food and some selling of food assistance were also reported, probably to cope with the lack of cash in Rohingya households exacerbated by the recent restrictions.

Although prices tend to come down after Ramadan, prolonged lockdown could further drive prices upwards. Close monitoring of market dynamics is recommended.