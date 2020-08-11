Bangladesh + 1 more
Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh – July 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people
Attachments
Summary
In mid-May 2020 Cox's Bazar registered its first case of COVID-19. Since then movement restriction and a rising death toll, as well as the start of the rainy season, has made a difficult situation worse for older people. Considering this challenging context HelpAge undertook a multi-sector Rapid Needs Assessment at the end of May 2020. This is to enable the organisation to adapt its programming and provide advocacy messages to humanitarian partners and government.
Key findings
81% of older people have had to reduce the quantity of food consumed, especially those over 70 (90%). Furthermore 28% of older people have had to reduce the quality of food eaten, especially older men (34%).
77% of older people report that there are not enough WASH facilities, 41% report a lack of privacy and 35% report they are too far away.
63% of older people are unable to use all key COVID-19 preventive measures, for example, 31% of older people are unable to wash their hands properly and 27% of older people, are unable to maintain two meter distance from others.
65% of older people responded that since the outbreak of COVID-19 they feel worried or anxious “most of the time”.