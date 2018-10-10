Cox’s Bazaar Gender-Based Violence Sub-Sector Strategy 2018

Summary

In Bangladesh, the massive and swift influx of Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar since 25 August 2017 has created one of the world’s most severe refugee crises. This population has suffered gender-based violence (GBV) in its most egregious forms, amounting to alleged violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. The Rohingya refugees are in a state of extreme vulnerability as a consequence of their experiences of GBV before and during their flight to Bangladesh, and due to the ongoing threats of GBV they face in the dire humanitarian situation after they reach Cox’s Bazaar. Host communities are also experiencing the effects of this crisis and will play a role in addressing GBV.

There have been improvements in services since the marked influx of Rohingya refugees began, but a significant proportion of the population still lacks access to information and life-saving support if they experience GBV. Achieving full geographic coverage of basic services in the affected areas is a first step to enhancing access. More community-based outreach and programming is critical, as is implementing innovative, integrated approaches to address challenges related to space and mobility. Broader dissemination of and sensitisation about the inter-agency GBV referral pathways is a priority. To provide a multi-sector response, it is also imperative to further develop programming that incorporates security, justice, and livelihood sectors. Access to age-sensitive and different levels and types of care, such as specialized and non-specialised psycho-social support, is essential. The coordination and quality of services across all sectors must be routinely monitored and strengthened to ensure adherence to core standards, which provide the basis for protection and a “do no harm” approach.

The humanitarian response also needs to collectively put in place clear and consistent actions to prevent and mitigate risks of GBV, including mainstreaming across different sectors of humanitarian action and through coordination and contingency planning at the community and policy levels of intervention.

Rohingya and host communities need to be consulted and engaged throughout this process.

As the humanitarian response develops in 2018, the groundwork must be laid for transition into new phases of action. The GBV sub-sector must take proactive steps to strengthen national systems and enhance the role and participation of national partners, including local women’s organisations.

This strategy represents a common framework to coordinate GBV prevention and response interventions in the humanitarian context of the Rohingya Refugee Crisis for 2018.