COVID19: Risk Communication and Community Engagement Strategy and Key Messages for Rohingya and Host Communities

Risk Communication and CwC Community Engagement Strategy in "Critical" operational modality

Risk Communication Technical Working Group

Overall background on "Critical" programmes modality in light of COVID-19

As per GOB efforts to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread operations in camps have been modified and only those providing critical services as per the list endorsed by RRRC will be physically present in the camps. With the shift to critical activities, humanitarian staff presence in camps and host communities will be reduced, those present in the camps will adhere to hygiene and social distancing norms. Men, women and youth volunteers (both refugee and host community) will continue to be engaged and through them many services related directly to the COVID-19 response will need to be scaled up. The objective of humanitarian assistance in "critical" phase is to continue ensuring the provision of life-saving assistance, adequate public health response and promoting human dignity. Men and women volunteers, as well as community volunteers, community leaders and CSOs networks (both women and men led), in Rohingya camps and host settlements, must have adequate support and guidance for delivering critical services and assistance, due to the reduced presence of both national and international staff deployed in field activities, with remote management where possible. Implementation modalities must ensure that communities, and especially the most vulnerable members, have access to basic services.

Overall, given the risks associated, Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) activities are essential to the success of public health interventions, and form one of the eight pillars of a successful COVID-19 response, as per the guidance of WHO.