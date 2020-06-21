COVID-19: Situation Report (17 June 2020)

Make empathy go viral

BRAC has provided 350,000 families with cash support, including households living in ultra-poverty, those living in remote haor areas (wetlands) and char (riverine islands) areas, host communities in Cox’s Bazar district, and indigenous communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and northern districts in Bangladesh.

Much more is needed, though. Stand beside a family today: https://www.brac.net/covid19/donate/

FROM THE FRONTLINE

Nazma’s* family of six was left with no income to support the household when the lockdown was announced.

Her husband lost his job at a local restaurant in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar - one of Bangladesh's poorest and most vulnerable areas. 17% of people live below the extreme poverty line, compared to the national average of 12.9%.

Their family had already been struggling with the meagre amount her husband was earning.

They survived for the first few days of the lockdown with the little amount of money they had saved. They had no other means of income or savings to buy food for the family.

Nazma had already been a member of BRAC’s local polli shomaj (women-led democratic institution), and was soon identified and enlisted as a member living in poverty. She received BDT 1,500 (USD 17) as cash support, which allowed Nazma and her family to buy food to survive for a few weeks.

*Names have been changed to protect privacy