COVID-19 & Secondary Impacts: Short and long-term impacts of existing COVID-19 containment measures in Rohingya Refugee Camps

As of 5 July 2020, the WHO and the Government of Bangladesh reported 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the refugee camps and 2,776 in the host community in Cox’s Bazar (WHO 06/07/2020). It is highly likely that these low case numbers are more indicative of negligible testing than of the actual spread of the virus; the true incidence of the disease is unknown. Anecdotal reports from humanitarians operating within Cox’s Bazar, both with the host community and Rohingya refugees, suggest that COVID-19 has spread extensively through both Rohingya refugee camps and the Bangladeshi host community.

This report serves as an update to ACAPS’ March 2020 report (here). It touches on major information gaps that impact the response’s ability to understand the current state of the pandemic in Cox’s Bazar and aims to draw attention to the potential negative secondary impacts resulting from existing COVID-19 containment measures.

While containment measures are essential to reducing the spread of the virus, they create barriers to the availability, accessibility, awareness, quality, and utilization of critical services and livelihood opportunities, leading to an immediate decrease in wellbeing. Severe consequences are already visible in the camps and conditions are expected to deteriorate further over the long term. Given existing mistrust in the health system and in authorities, building community trust and working with the Rohingya will help address major challenges with the testing and reporting of symptoms. It will also mitigate the secondary impacts of COVID-19 from the associated containment measures, such as a high risk of increased mortality and morbidity from non-COVID19 related health conditions.

Key considerations

• There is an urgent need to mitigate and address the long-term secondary impacts of COVID-19 containment measures to save lives and relieve people of their suffering.

• As testing is likely insufficient to understand the epidemiology of COVID-19 in the camps and host communities, humanitarian agencies should shift their focus to treatment and care.

• More focus needs to be placed on improving trust in health facilities and camp authorities. Mistrust has led to low consultations rates and a lack of willingness to report COVID-19 symptoms and to consent to testing.

• Disaster risk mitigation and preparedness activities are essential given the coming monsoon season, especially as operational actors will have a reduced capacity to address the needs resulting from shelter damage and relocation.

• The reintroduction of protection as an essential service could reduce the use of negative coping strategies and support families.