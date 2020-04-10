COVID 19: Risk Communication and Community Engagement Update - Communication with Communities (CwC) Working Group, 02-08 April 2020

Communication Resource:

→ ACAPS and IOM has published second edition of “COVID-19 Explained” which provides analysis on Rohingya perceptions of the COVID-19 response. It is available here. Key Messages for communities attending distribution has been finalized and shared in English, Bangla, Burmese and Rohingya (audio) languages. Audio content on the changes in operations in the camps, transmission and distancing as well as addressing rumors has been developed by BBC MA and shared with CwC actors. These are available here.

→ IOM with BCM has produced a series of COVID-19 audio dramas about the rumours surrounding COVID-19 while providing relevant information about changes in the camp. A Bangla version of the rumor tracking tool and guidance, developed by TWB as part of Common Service Consortium, was circulated to all sectors.

→ More and more community engagement activities are being led by communities themselves, with support from CwC actors. Awareness sessions being facilitated and led by refugees including Imams and Volunteers as partners have been reducing their staff in camps.

→ The CwC bulletin, COVID 19: Risk Communication and Community Engagement Update- 26 March to 01 April 2020 has been circulated among all members.

→ 7 Audios, 2 videos and 6 printable content on COVID 19 has been developed. CwC WG has been sharing message and materials (audio, video, printable) developed by different CwC agencies. These are available on Shongjog website.

→ Around 35 cascade training/orientation sessions on COVID 19 have been organized and 781 staff/volunteers have participated there.

Rohingya Camps:

→ 134,007 people have been reached through 26,230 house to house inter-personal communication sessions with key COVID 19 messages.

→ 116,546 people have been reached through 3,750 sessions conducted by the religious leader.

→ 35,458 people have been consulted with on COVID 19 key messages in around 4095 community consultation meetings.

→ 3,586 community people participated at 136 listener group session and 6 video/film show conducted on COVID 19. → 45 Information service centers operated to receive community people's feedback and complain.

→ COVID 19 messages are being announced through loudspeaker and megaphone on CNG/Tomtom auto-rickshaw at all 34 camps.

Bangladeshi Communities:

→ 19,000 people have been reached through 3,800 community awareness session on COVID 19.

→ COVID 19 messages are being announced through loudspeaker and megaphone on CNG/Tomtom auto-rickshaw at 6 unions under Cox’s Bazar Sadar.

Challenges:

→ Misconception, superstitions and religious conservativeness among community is the big challenge in terms of making people aware. It also results in less participation in different awareness sessions. People fears, COVID 19 can be transmitted from humanitarian staff/activity. Some also believe, Muslims will not be affected by coronavirus. Most people think they just now need to cry at the mosque to avoid this crisis.

→ Access to camp has been strictly being scrutinized by government authorities/armed forces which created difficulties for agencies. Long lines of vehicles at checking points created traffic congestions and many agencies had been turned back from the check points. Due to gradual shift towards critical operation modality operational presence and coverage by CwC partners has been reduced a lot.

→ The internet and mobile networks are still very limited which is hampering the regular operation.

→ Some agencies reported the front-line staff are scared for their movement as they don’t have PPE.