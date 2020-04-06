COVID 19: Risk Communication and Community Engagement Update - Communication with Communities (CwC) Working Group, 26 March to 01 April 2020

Communication Resource:

→ Following the RRRC Notice on Essential services and assistance, the Risk Communication TWG, under CwC WG (involving Health and WASH Sector), has developed some “Community Facing Key Messages on Essential Services and Assistance in camps”. These were also finalized with inputs from ISCG, SMSD and Protection sectors and the final messages were shared with CwC WG members as well as other sectors.

→ The CwC WG through its Risk Communication TWG (involving Health and WASH Sector) has developed some general “Key-messages for communities attending distributions”. CwC WG is coordinating with the sectors who are involved with distributions including Food security, WASH, Health, ShelterNFI, Site Management, Protection. CwC WG is also providing technical support to Food Security and Shelter-NFI sector to develop sector-specific messages.

→ 12 Audios (PSA/podcast/narrowcast), 4 videos (explainer, interview, animation etc.) and 2 printable content (Infographic, poster, leaflet etc.) on COVID 19 has been developed. CwC WG has been sharing message and materials (audio, video, printable) developed by different CwC agencies. These are available on Shongjog website.

→ The Common Service (BBC Media Action and Translators without Borders) have produced it’s 2nd special edition of What Matters on COVID 19. It is available here. Also a Bangla version of the rumor tracking tool and guidance was developed and shared with all sectors. → ACAPS and IOM has published first edition of “COVID-19 Explained” which provides analysis on Rohingya perceptions of the COVID-19 response. It is available here.

→ Around 150 cascade training/orientation sessions on COVID 19 have been organized and 3231 staff/volunteers have participated there.

Camp:

→ 351,142 people have been reached through 79,162 house to house inter-personal communication sessions with key COVID 19 messages.

→ 253 community people have been mobilized and engaged in 16 advocacy meetings in the camps.

→ 28,875 people have been consulted with on COVID 19 key messages in around 4000 community awareness session.

→ 8,048 community people participated at 225 listener group session and 13,218 people have been reached through 514 sessions conducted by the religious leader.

→ 79 Information service centers and 25 help desks operated to receive community people's feedback and complain.

→ COVID 19 messages are being announced through loudspeaker and megaphone on CNG/Tomtom auto-rickshaw at all 34 camps.

Host Community:

→ 60,200 people have been reached through 544 community awareness session on COVID 19.

→ COVID 19 messages are being announced through loudspeaker and megaphone on CNG/Tomtom auto-rickshaw at 26 unions under Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Ukhiya, Teknaf, Pekua and Ramu sub-district.

Challenges:

→ Sudden restriction from the government for accessing camp creates difficulties to reach mass people in both camps and host communities.

→ Due to government announced general holiday, some agencies had limited their CwC activities. However, some agencies are preparing to resume and scale up.