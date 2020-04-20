Restoring Family Links (RFL) department of BDRCS with the support of ICRC is providing assisting on COVID-19 response in Prisons of Bangladesh. The main purpose of this program is to keep the detainees and detention authorities out of danger of Coronavirus infection and to reduce the risk of Covid 19 spread of infection. ICRC sent Infection Control and Prevention (IPC) materials directly to all prisons. BDRCS ensuring temperature, foot bath, hand wash, social distance and Chlorine spry before entering prisons of any persons, materials and vehicles by the volunteers of concern Red Crescent Unit. With technical support we have provided different monitoring tools to Units for appropriate services i.e. daily report, weekly stock report, SOP in Bangla, Video tutorials, create messenger group etc. This prog is design or plan for 8 (eight) weeks with out interruption. And hoping within this period prisons personals will achieve capacity to continue by their own, if further required.

At this moment we can manage to start mentioned activities in 59 Prisons of 59 districts among 64 districts. Due to some inconvenience we cannot manage to start in Rangamati, Gazipur, Shariatpur, Narayangonj and Joypurhat, hope to begin as earliest time. In 2nd April we have stared in Keranigonj CJ and others started from 9th April 2020. RFL dept is coordination and ICRC is monitoring the activities.