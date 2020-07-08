COVID-19 Response: IOM Regional Office for Asia Pacific Situation Report 13 - July 7, 2020

OVERVIEW

While several countries in the Asia Pacific region have started to reduce COVID-19 related restrictions, many others are facing significant increases in COVID-19 cases, highlighting the necessity of sustained public health responses, community engagement and ongoing vigilance. Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam have reported few or even no cases in the past weeks. However, cases in Afghanistan, Iran, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan and Philippines continue to increase, with concerns for migrants and other vulnerable populations, both within, as well as departing or returning to, these countries.

After more than three months of extensive mobility restrictions, several countries in the region are preparing or continuing to resume some international travel, including first and foremost repatriation of migrant workers, as well as cautious resumption of other travel for foreign workers. There remains heterogeneity in the requirements for additional travel documents, health checks and quarantine procedures across the region, demonstrating the need for cross-border collaboration, outreach and information campaigns for migrants, and support to states to facilitate safe border re-opening. Thousands of migrant workers remain stranded outside their countries of origin, within and outside of the region.

All countries are focused on socioeconomic recovery in the short and long term. Many countries in Asia and the Pacific have been severely impacted by the loss of remittances due to reduced opportunities for migrant workers abroad. In Myanmar, domestic remittance income dropped by 30% between the first and second quarters of the year, and international remittance income is estimated to have dropped by 50%. In Nepal, the Central Bank estimates a loss of more than USD 1 billion in remittances this year, and the hardest hit industries in the country – wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, construction and transport – employ approximately 4.4 million workers.

Furthermore, the influx of returning migrants is placing pressure on domestic labor markets that have had to scale down due to COVID-19 restrictions. For example, in Malaysia, approximately one third of foreign workers are employed in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and construction. However, recently, the Human Resources Ministry announced a freeze on the recruitment of foreign workers until the end of the year in a move to free up jobs for Malaysians and reduce unemployment in the country. In Malaysia, more than 50,000 migrant workers have returned from abroad and been placed under mandatory quarantine. In Nepal, an estimated 512,000 migrant workers have returned from abroad, and Philippines has seen nearly 93,000 migrant workers return since February.

IOM country offices are supporting member states to analyze and respond to the socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on migrants and other vulnerable groups, as well as to determine the impacts of disrupted migration on countries’ economies. IOM is also providing more immediate support through humanitarian and health interventions, creation of community-based pooled funds for migrants to access interest-free loans, and cash-for-work programs.