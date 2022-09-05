COVID-19 response and recovery operations in Bangladesh: Evaluation of activities funded by the disasters emergency committee (August 2022)

Commissioning organisation: British Red Cross and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society

Author: Stone D. and Chowdhury K.

Description: The purpose of this independent end of project evaluation was to evaluate, summarise and generate lessons on both service quality and the impacts implemented in response to Covid-19 in Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf Upazila, with particular emphasis on the approaches and implementation support provided by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) in its auxiliary role to the government. The uniqueness of this pandemic – including the responses taken – means that there is a great deal of learning potential from this, in particular to understand what it actually takes for a National Society (already engaged with many other programmes) to adjust to the needs and priorities of an event such as this. The evaluation focused only on the interventions funded by the UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC’s) Covid-19 Appeal – Phase 1 (August 2020 to January 2021) and Phase 2 (February 2021 to July 2022) (Phase 2).