COVID 19: Rapid Impact Assessment Report

BACKGROUND

Bangladesh is facing an unprecedented crisis as COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to rise exponentially. The pandemic has crippled the economy after the lockdown and has thrown millions of its population into poverty and food insecurity, further amplifying the existing inequalities for the most vulnerable children and adolescents. Household stressors invoked by economic hardship have only increased long-standing domestic abuse of women and children, with limited systems or programs in place to dampen this surge of violence.

Pre-existing challenges inherent to a limited health system, gaps in service provision, coordination across various actors, and having one of the highest population densities in the world have made countrywide initiatives to curb the spread and impact of COVID-19 an unsurmountable endeavor. The inability of the public health system to effectively identify COVID-19 cases, isolate, and effectively promote physical distancing and personal hygiene to prevent transmission in the population at large has been an astronomical task, especially considering the level of capacity, resources, and the sheer population size and population density of the country.

Throughout May 2020, a survey of nearly 2,700 adults and 1,600 children conducted in 24 districts across the country by World Vision, the key findings only confirmed that households across the country are struggling. The rapid assessment also covered one of World Vision Operational Areas in the Rohingya host community in Cox’s Bazaar.