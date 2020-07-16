COVID-19: Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #18 | 3 to 9 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

“Through [household level] distribution, the Rohingya community can avoid gathering at distribution points. I maintain hygiene and distance during distribution. It ensures safety of my community and myself.” – Dilder Hossain, a Rohingya Community-Based Volunteer working in a camp in Ukhiya. WASH Sector partners are increasingly relying on community-based volunteers like Dilder to support in distributions of soaps and hygiene kits in the camps. WASH Sector, like other Sectors, have started household level deliveries to high-risk groups such as older persons, pregnant women, persons with disabilities, to reduce COVID-19 transmission and avoid mass gatherings at distribution sites. Read more

Key COVID-19 figures this week

58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the refugee camps, and 3,026 cases in the host community

13 Rohingya refugees in quarantine who were in contact with a COVID-19 suspect or confirmed case, and 1,250 host community members

107 handwashing stations are operational at key entry points to the Rohingya refugee camps

6 Rohingya refugee fatalities due to COVID-19, and 42 host community members

34 Rohingya refugees in isolation who are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,102 host community members

2,318 Rohingya households with older persons without caretakers received home deliveries of special non-food item packages