COVID-19: Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #17 | 26 June to 2 July 2020

“Testing is key to initiate timely response against COVID-19. To scale up diagnostic confirmation of COVID-19 cases in Cox’s Bazar, [Health Sector led by] WHO has provided necessary equipment, supplies, personnel and technical guidance to the [laboratory].” – Dr Bardan Jung Rana, WHO Representative to Bangladesh.

With contributions from the humanitarian community, the laboratory in Cox's Bazar Medical College now has the capacity to test over 750 COVID-19 samples each day from the host communities and the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, while also supporting neighbouring districts.