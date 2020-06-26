COVID-19: Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #15 | 12 to 18 June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

“[Emergency] preparedness work helped a lot with the COVID-19 response. It gave us immediate access to material resources (new warehouses, generators, etc.) which we were able to [provide] to assist Health Centres.” – Cameron Kiss, Logistics Sector Coordinator in Cox’s Bazar.

He is among ten sector coordinators in the Rohingya humanitarian response in the District who are closely coordinating with the Government of Bangladesh and working with UN agencies and NGOs to scale up critical disaster risk reduction, resilience building and monsoon preparedness and response, alongside and as part of the COVID-19 response