Bangladesh

COVID-19: Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #13 | 7 June 2020

Highlights

  • 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the camps, of 996 cases in the District.

  • 36 Rohingya refugees in quarantine who have been in contact with a COVID-19 suspect or confirmed case, and 1,541 host community individuals in quarantine.

  • 1 Rohingya refugee fatality due to COVID-19, and 20 host community fatalities.

  • 23 Rohingya refugees in isolation who are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 686 host community individuals in isolation.

