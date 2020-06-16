Bangladesh + 1 more
COVID-19: Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #13 | 7 June 2020
Highlights
30 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the camps, of 996 cases in the District.
36 Rohingya refugees in quarantine who have been in contact with a COVID-19 suspect or confirmed case, and 1,541 host community individuals in quarantine.
1 Rohingya refugee fatality due to COVID-19, and 20 host community fatalities.
23 Rohingya refugees in isolation who are suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 686 host community individuals in isolation.