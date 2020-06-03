COVID-19: Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #12 | 31 May 2020

Highlights

29 confirmed cases of COVID19 in the Rohingya refugee camps, of a total 798 confirmed cases in the District – see IEDCR

6,514 older persons in the camps and host communities received COVID-19 awareness messages through community engagement activities

21,913 Bangladeshi households in Ukhiya and Teknaf received agricultural inputs (12,135 HH) and cash support (9,778 HH) to support livelihoods impacted by COVID-19

5,641 hand-washing stations installed in public places in the camps as well as at 80 entry points to the camps

20,000 Rohingya mothers trained on how to check the nutritional status of their children for referral to integrated nutrition facilities

33,091 Rohingya learners received COVID19 education guidelines in their households from 376 Burmese Language Instructors