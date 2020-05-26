COVID-19: Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #11 | 24 May 2020

Highlights

“We are taking community prevention measures against COVID-19 very seriously. I am distributing messages during and after prayers at my mosque, and encouraging others to do the same.” – Noor Mohammed, a Rohingya

imam. He is one of many Rohingya and Bangladeshi religious leaders at the frontline of the COVID-19 response who are sharing prevention messages in their communities. Humanitarian partners have trained religious leaders in COVID-19 awareness and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), as well as provided orientation on child protection, including on child marriages, the risk of which has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

13 confirmed cases of COVID19 in the Rohingya refugee camps, of a total 362 confirmed cases in the District – see IEDCR

2 of the first Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) inaugurated

18,830 Bangladeshi households in Ukhiya and Teknaf received unconditional cash grants to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on their livelihoods

8,464 hand-washing stations installed in public places in the camps as well as at 80 entry points to the camps

19,673 Rohingya mothers trained on how to check the nutritional status of their children for referral to integrated nutrition facilities mobile storage units established in the Cox’s Bazar COVID-19 Special Hub, providing storage for critical health items