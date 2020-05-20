COVID-19: Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #10 | 17 May 2020

Highlights

***“I feel that I can support my people to protect them from Coronavirus by listening to their worries and giving them information.” – Noor Ahmed****, a Rohingya woman outreach volunteer. She is one of many Rohingya women volunteers at the frontline of the COVID-19 response who are sharing prevention messages in their communities and producing protective masks. Rohingya women like Noor have noted their appreciation for the opportunity to support their communities to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly as they are able to leave their homes and relieve the tension and anxiety of the pandemic situation confirmed cases of COVID19 in the Rohingya refugee camps.

4 confirmed cases of COVID19 in the Rohingya refugee camps. 199 confirmed cases in the District

44,972 WASH facilities and public buildings were disinfected in the camps and host communities

243,775 individuals in the camps and host community participated in community engagement activities on COVID-19

100 % nutrition frontline staff and volunteers in the camps and host community were oriented on COVID-19

38,801 students in the District received high energy biscuits as part of a school feeding programme

11 May a consultation paper by UN Women and IOM was published on Rohingya community social dynamics and COVID-19