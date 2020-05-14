COVID-19: Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #9 | 10 May 2020 [EN/BN]

Highlights

“When someone arrives at the clinic, we ensure that they wash their hands, then we measure their temperature. We do triage and check their health by ensuring a safe distance between the patient and the healthcare worker, and when it is required, we follow guidelines to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect ourselves and also other patients who visit us,” – Dr. Tazreen Islam Tasif, Medical Officer at a UNICEF-PHD health clinic in the Rohingya refugee camp. She is one of the many health workers in the front line of the COVID-19 response who are taking risks while remaining committed to saving lives in Cox’s Bazar District. Read more

0 confirmed cases of COVID19 in the Rohingya refugee camps. 77 confirmed cases in the District – see IEDCR

200,699 individuals in the camps and host community participated in community engagement activities on COVID-19

15,805 elderly people including 7,290 women in the camps and in the host communities received COVID-19 information

56,304 WASH facilities and public buildings were disinfected in the camps and host communities

1 May a new common storage hub in Unchiprang became operational to support the COVID-19 response

7 May the Rapid Gender Analysis report was published that looks at COVID-19 implications on gender and interventions