COVID-19 Impacts in Bangladesh Nationwide Survey on Livelihoods, Nutrition, Education and Health

1. INTRODUCTION

Since March 2020, Bangladesh has been experiencing multiple stages of COVID-19 pandemic not only impacting the health sector with the infections & fatalities. The COVID-19 induced containment measures, especially lockdowns, have intensified the needs of vulnerable groups especially in informal sectors in terms of their livelihood. Many people have lost their jobs and income sources, resulting an increase in unemployment and poverty in both urban and rural areas throughout the country. Those who have less/no access to social protection, smaller savings or limited alternative sources of income both in urban and rural settings are the most affected ones. This study tries to identify some of the impacts that COVID-19 has imposed on different sectors especially livelihood and access to health including the vaccine hesitancy among the population.

2. METHODOLOGY

This product contains the analysis and visualization of primary data collected in collaboration with RIWI Corp., to assess impacts of COVID-19 on the livelihoods and health of Bangladeshi population. IMMAP partnered with RIWI Corp. to conduct a web survey in Bangladesh between 20 July and 1 August 2021. The questions were designed based on key issues identified in other Bangladesh Situational Analysis products, as conducive to collection of primary data. The Data was collected using a method developed and patented by RIWI Corp. by which web users encounter random anonymous opt-in surveys when they encounter lapsed or dormant website destinations (e.g., phonyurl.com) into the URL bar. All Internet users over the age of 18 throughout Bangladesh had a random probability of inadvertently landing on the web page where the survey is posted.

The survey was conducted in English & Bangla and contained 37 questions, although a respondent never answered more than 20 questions owing to conditional display. Wherever the survey was not completed, the incomplete responses were still collected, so the level of response to each question varies. The first question collected demographic information, such as gender, age group, displacement situation, department of origin in Bangladesh, disability status, and educational level. Data was then weighted by RIWI for age and gender, based on US (United States) Census Bureau projections and methodology, to aid better representation of the population of Bangladesh. However, one limitation of the methodology is that the sample is only among people in Bangladesh who use the Internet, so certain demographic groups are underrepresented. Findings can be taken only as indicative. The analysis was conducted by iMMAP country team in Bangladesh.