COVID-19 Impact on Children, Bangladesh, May 2021

Executive Summary

The spread of COVID-19 and the related containment and risk mitigation measures have had a negative impact on children in Cox’s Bazar, both among the host and refugee communities. The overall reduction in humanitarian footprint in the camps meant many protection services were suspended or scaled back, child friendly spaces (CFS), multi-purpose centres (MPC) and adolescent friendly spaces (AFS) closed, and psychosocial support systems limited. The reduced humanitarian footprint has also made it more difficult to reach children to inform them about COVID-19 and the associated risks. Additionally, children facing child protection risks have fewer available avenues to seek support or report such incidents.

The closure of schools and learning centers and the loss of livelihoods have been some of the main drivers that have heightened protection risks such as child labour, early marriage, domestic violence, and risks of trafficking.

While these risks have existed within the communities before the pandemic, they have increased throughout 2020. However, the scale of these issues is difficult to measure as they are often underreported, there are limited available protection services, and the ability to record such incidents is also limited. It is likely that such protection risks will continue to be a concern in 2021, especially with the current lockdown measures. During periods of lockdown, when schools, learning centers, and other child-based facilities (CFS, MPC, AFS) have been closed, children have felt isolated, distressed and have had limited access to support services.

Among the host community, children in poor households are at risk of undernutrition due to the disruption of school feeding programs as a result of the school closures. Poor households from both communities had to cut down their nutritional intake and reduce their daily expenditure to cope with the financial constraints resulting from the pandemic, and there has been a noticeable increase in the percentage of households adopting consumption-based coping strategies. Children under five were among the most vulnerable groups affected by reduced food stocks in homes as families adopt mitigation measures to cope with reduced income in households.

Children in the Rohingya refugee camps struggled to access education even before the pandemic, but as students were forced to move to distance or caregiver-led learning, the refugee community were at a disadvantage.

Educational institutions act as a protection mechanism and the fact that children are forced to stay home increases protection risks, such as violence in the home. Children are also less able to receive adequate supervision, which increases risks of dangers and injuries and exposes them to neglect, risks of trafficking, and/or child labour. For the host community, financial constraints remain the main barrier to accessing remote learning.