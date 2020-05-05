COVID-19 Explained: The Spaces between Allah & Science (Edition #4, 19 April 2020)

Executive summary

This report is based on 25 focus group discussions (FGD) and Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) with Rohingya living across Ukhia and Teknaf Camps. Discussions took place between the 15th and 19th of March, 2020 and were conducted primarily by Rohingya Communication with Communities (CwC) Volunteers who recorded and transcribed discussions. The objective of these consultations is to ensure Rohingya’s voices are included in all stages of the COVID-19 response and provide an avenue for Rohingya refugees to express their questions and concerns. COVID-19 Explained aims to provide decision makers with an understanding of the current perceptions, understanding and information being circulated about COVID-19 among Rohingya within the camps and inform programming decisions that are being made in preparation for a potential COVID-19 outbreak. These consultations will also feed into messaging and outreach strategies designed and implemented by IOM and other humanitarian response agencies.

Key findings and recommendations

For COVID-19 information needs: