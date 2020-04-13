COVID-19 Explained: No Isolation without Consultation (Edition #3, 9 April 2020)

Executive summary

This week’s consultations focused on perspectives of isolation and “shielding” plans currently under discussion within the response. While Health Sector has yet to finalize plans for shielding and isolation facilities, consultations were held to determine what factors and logic will impact people’s decision to engage in these plans more generally. 1 Rohingyas’ wider acceptance of health interventions is equally as important as health intervention themselves and there is an urgent need to consider “community acceptance” as an intrinsic part of health intervention programming. Last week Edition 2 of COVID-19 Explained showed that failure to consult Rohingya on decisions about COVID-19 have already negatively impacted their trust in humanitarians and there is a significant risk that trust may be further eroded if and when isolation and shielding plans are implemented without discussion and consultation with Rohingya.

It was repeatedly noted by Rohingya that “everyone will not have the same opinion” on whether to isolate or engage in shielding plans. Rather, it is important to consider the range of concerns and requests form Rohingya as co-dependent factors in their decision to isolate or shield. This consultation seeks to outline these factors, general perspectives of these terms and highlight “sticking points” for people in their consideration of these options. No one factor will affect everyone’s decision to engage in these plans and decisions will change over time as information and context shifts. While it is understood that not all demands can feasibly be met, it should be noted that plans and decisions must be discussed with the Rohingya population as part of the process of gaining acceptance. Many have expressed their willingness to compromise and change their behaviours, but only if they are engaged to do so by humanitarians and trusted members of their community. This is will not occur through message dissemination but rather a proactive strategy of relationship and trust building.

Key findings

Overall thoughts on isolation and shielding: