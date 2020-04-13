Bangladesh + 1 more
COVID-19 Explained: No Isolation without Consultation (Edition #3, 9 April 2020)
Executive summary
This week’s consultations focused on perspectives of isolation and “shielding” plans currently under discussion within the response. While Health Sector has yet to finalize plans for shielding and isolation facilities, consultations were held to determine what factors and logic will impact people’s decision to engage in these plans more generally. 1 Rohingyas’ wider acceptance of health interventions is equally as important as health intervention themselves and there is an urgent need to consider “community acceptance” as an intrinsic part of health intervention programming. Last week Edition 2 of COVID-19 Explained showed that failure to consult Rohingya on decisions about COVID-19 have already negatively impacted their trust in humanitarians and there is a significant risk that trust may be further eroded if and when isolation and shielding plans are implemented without discussion and consultation with Rohingya.
It was repeatedly noted by Rohingya that “everyone will not have the same opinion” on whether to isolate or engage in shielding plans. Rather, it is important to consider the range of concerns and requests form Rohingya as co-dependent factors in their decision to isolate or shield. This consultation seeks to outline these factors, general perspectives of these terms and highlight “sticking points” for people in their consideration of these options. No one factor will affect everyone’s decision to engage in these plans and decisions will change over time as information and context shifts. While it is understood that not all demands can feasibly be met, it should be noted that plans and decisions must be discussed with the Rohingya population as part of the process of gaining acceptance. Many have expressed their willingness to compromise and change their behaviours, but only if they are engaged to do so by humanitarians and trusted members of their community. This is will not occur through message dissemination but rather a proactive strategy of relationship and trust building.
Key findings
Overall thoughts on isolation and shielding:
Helplessness, despair, and fatalism are a reflection of honest considerations about Rohingya’s own conditions and capacity to adhere to healthcare guidance. Many people reflected on the space required for adequate isolations facilities, the cramped conditions of the camps, the sanitation and other factors as insurmountable to prevent the transmission of the illness. These viewpoints need to be engaged and discussed if people are to be encouraged to isolate or shield.
Among people who believe the disease is communicable, there is understanding that isolation is a necessary approach to prevent the virus from spreading. A minority of camp residents believe that the transmission of the disease is subject to the “will of Allah” and that isolation matters less than a person’s piety and adherence to Islamic norms and traditions.
However, even people who saw themselves as personally vulnerable to COVID-19 were unconvinced by shielding plans, though some showed willingness. Initial discussions show that even people who self-identified as vulnerable to COVID-19 and were told they could request any facilities were uninterested in the option. Many of these people also didn’t understand why they should “shield” if they weren’t sick. This could be because of the belief that the disease is not transmittable or because they did not want to be separated from their families. For those interested, there were clear requirements for them to be willing to participate.
There is a lack of understanding about what constitutes “isolation” and a difference between the medical understanding of isolation and the Rohingya’s. Most consultations revealed that people demanded a caretaker accompany them during isolation for “protection.” Some people specifically referred to “protection from being killed” by health care providers. Other people reported that they would isolate alone but the majority expected to be accompanied by a family member.
