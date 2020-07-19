COVID-19 Explained, edition #7 - The Stories being told: Rohingya report on the epidemic, 13th July 2020

The prevalence and impact of COVID-19 in the camps today remains unclear and different sources of information paint different and conflicting pictures of the situation. Official numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths confirmed through testing suggest the virus is yet to spread across the camps and that its peak lies ahead. This is reinforced by the fact that medical facilities have not experienced a surge in people seeking treatment, nor a surge in the use of quarantine facilities. There has also been a low number of reported deaths. However, research conducted by CwC Rohingya researchers between 25 May and 25 June 2020 suggest widespread illness moving quickly through communities and an increase in deaths during that time. These reports were corroborated by other sources within the response and discussed in sector meetings. Symptoms reported included fever, coughing, and severe aches and pains, as well as deaths, primarily among older people.

Whether these symptoms were COVID-19 or a flu is unclear and has yet to be determined.

The volume of these reports combined with reluctance among the Rohingya to visit health facilities during this time merit their further consideration. Engaging with these reports in a genuine and sensitive manner is important for building trust and can reveal new ways to learn about how people share information. Although recently there has been a slight increase in Rohingya consenting to testing and reporting symptoms, this does not address the reason behind the delay in support from the camps. Exploring why the Rohingya were initially reluctant to engage with the response will help understand how to better improve response messaging and planning moving forward.

This edition of COVID-19 Explained explores these reports to better understand how the Rohingya understand their experiences. It is both an exploration of what it could mean if the reports are true and what it means that the reports are believed to be true. The emphasis is on experiential understanding – people’s lived experiences – rather than scientifically verifiable data through a method such as testing. The testimonies are from researchers, their relatives, community leaders, and key contacts in the camps. Whether or not the illness is COVID-19, the exercise unveiled issues within the current response that discourage the Rohingya from seeking testing and treatment for COVID-19 symptoms and explains these fears