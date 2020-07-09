COVID-19 Emergency Response: World Vision Bangladesh - Situation report #9 - June 10, 2020

Country Overview

After a 66-day closure, government and private offices reopened on 31 May. Public transport (buses, trains) were launched and domestic flights resumed. With COVID-19 cases rising, the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) started enforcing a pilot-based, zone lockdown system, designating small areas for specific interventions that include lockdowns. Government is using colour-codes (red, yellow and green) to show infection rates.

DGHS issued a guideline that it is illegal not to wear a mask in public. Further government appealed to faith leaders to disseminate coronavirus prevention messages via loudspeakers from their respective religious centres.