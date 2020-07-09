COVID-19 Emergency Response: World Vision Bangladesh - Situation report #8 - May 29, 2020

Country Overview

Cyclone Amphan slammed ashore on 20 May along the coastline of Bangladesh, claiming a reported 22 lives. More than 2.4 million people and half a million cattle took refuge in 14, 636 cyclone shelters in 19 districts in a frantic evacuation made all the more challenging by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cyclone affected more than 1 million people in nine districts of Khulna and Barishal divisions. Some 200,000 hectares of crops were destroyed. Damage to shrimp cultivation and fresh water fisheries alone are initially calculated at a loss of BDT 32.5 million.

Similar to the rest of the country, people in coastal districts have suffered a livelihood crisis since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the cyclone, their coping strategies have fallen apart, making them even more vulnerable.