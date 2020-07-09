COVID-19 Emergency Response: World Vision Bangladesh - Situation report #6 - May 7, 2020

Country Overview

Lock-down measures are likely to continue until 16 May, although the government is looking to ease restrictions gradually. Nearly 1,000 readymade garments factories resumed on a small scale as of 26 April, and mosques reopened 7 May. The government declared that shops and markets will be reopened before Eid-ul-Fitr (23 May) so that trading can continue during the month of Ramadan. With the number confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing daily, there are concerns that this may increase community transmission.