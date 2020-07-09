COVID-19 Emergency Response: World Vision Bangladesh - Situation report #5 - April 20, 2020

Country Overview

Government restrictions: Public gatherings during iftar (evening fast-breaking meal) will not be permitted during this holy month of Ramadan. Evening mosque prayers are limited to 12 people at a time. All educational institutions will tentatively remain closed until September.

The government is appointing 2,000 more physicians and 6,000 nurses for the COVID-19 response. According to the Bangladesh Doctors’ Foundation, 500 doctors are infected with COVID-19 “with more than two doctors are being infected every hour.” The government also plans to provide smart Quick Response cards to nearly 12.5 million vulnerable families to ensure proper distribution of food aid.

World Vision’s COVID-19 response will support up to 2.5 million vulnerable people (567,000 households) in our current programme areas. Distribution of hygiene kits and personal protection equipment is scheduled to begin next week following an ease in the month-long lock-down regulations, announced this week.