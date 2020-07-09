COVID-19 Emergency Response: World Vision Bangladesh - Situation report #3 - April 16, 2020

Country Overview

Some 20 government test labs opened across the country and 4,500 beds are ready for COVID-19 patients. The national lock-down has been extended to 25 April. All operations of World Vision development programmes are on hold, with an anticipated launch of our COVID-19 response on 19 April.

World Vision obtained government permission for its Bangladesh-wide response plan, which includes a strong focus on the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. The plan will aim to reduce, prevent and control the transmission of COVID-19, supporting up to 2.5 million vulnerable people (567,000 HHs) in our current programme areas.