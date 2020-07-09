COVID-19 Emergency Response: World Vision Bangladesh - Situation report #2 - April 10, 2020

Country Overview

Adequate testing continues to be a problem. The government is taking strong prevention measures and a national lock-down is in place until 25 April. All transportation is halted. All operations of World Vision development programs are on hold, while our COVID-19 emergency response has started in Cox's Bazar and is being rolled out elsewhere across the country this month.

In Cox’s Bazar, World Vision is providing essential services in the world’s largest refugee camp that is home to 1 million Rohingya. Activities are restricted to food assistance, WASH, nutrition and protection case management. Some 200 staff continue to work in the camps following training on COVID-19 prevention.