COVID-19 Emergency Response: World Vision Bangladesh - Situation report #14 - September 2, 2020

Country Overview

Bangladesh has become 14th on the list of worst-affected countries in terms of the number of cases. Even so, the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) withdrew all restrictions on public movement. Public transports are allowed to carry passengers at full capacity withdrawing the previous directive of carrying half.

However, public awareness campaigns will be held to curb the spread of the virus. Authorities will act against those who violate hygiene rules. Primary Education Certificate and Junior School Certificate exam cancelled and educational institutions will remain close till 3 October 2020.

Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) has completed genome sequencing of 263 COVID-19 samples at its laboratory which will help to the development of the vaccine. BCSIR also found out that the mutation rate of the virus in the country is faster than the global rate.