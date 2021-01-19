COVID-19 Emergency Response: World Vision Bangladesh - Situation report #13 - August 5, 2020

Country Overview

The Government of Bangladesh (GoB) extended restrictions on public movement until 31 August, including a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Wearing a mask while outside is mandatory, as well as maintaining social distance and following other health guidelines. Offices are allowed to open, providing guidelines are followed. Shops must be equipped with temperature scanners, handwashing facilities and hand sanitizers. Educational institutions will remain close till further notice.

The government is focusing on restoring regular health services and treatment. To ensure regular health care services, mental health services and better information flow, 10 new monitoring committees have been formed until further notice.