COVID-19 Emergency Response: World Vision Bangladesh - Situation report #12 - July 22, 2020

Country Overview

The Government of Bangladesh (GoB) will allow all public transport, except goods transporters, to run during the upcoming Muslim Eid-ul-Azha festival (31 July-2 August). Cattle markets will be allowed to operate in specifically designated areas. The demand for animals to sacrifice is predicted to be low as the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the economy hard. Farmers have already started selling their cattle at low prices to meat traders out of fear of incurring losses.

As of 23 July, COVID-19 negative certificates from government-authorized testing centres will be required by airline passengers leaving Bangladesh. Since the GoB introduced a COVID-19 testing fee (minimum USD2.36), the rate of testing has decreased significantly. The GoB approved the final or phase-3 human trial of a COVID-19 vaccine by a Chinese firm. The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh has submitted a research protocol, seeking to conduct the study.