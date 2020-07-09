COVID-19 Emergency Response: World Vision Bangladesh - Situation report #10 - June 24, 2020

Country Overview

International flights resumed on 16 June following the relaxation of the lockdown. However, restriction still remain in other sectors such as education. Every year thousands of people in Bangladesh travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage. However, the pilgrimage will take place next month in the host country with a limited number of people residing in the country.

The Government has allocated BDT 100 billion (1.18 billion USD) in the 2020-2021 budget for emergency healthcare requirements for COVID-19. A 2% tax has been imposed on all essential goods, a first in the history of Bangladesh.

Government continues to equip COVID-19 centres to effectively treat patients.