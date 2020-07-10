COVID-19 Emergency response Asia-Pacific Situation Report, 10 July 2020

Key Messages

As a global girls’ rights and humanitarian organisation, Plan International’s experience indicates that girls and young women are particularily vulnerable in health emergencies. We call on governments to include meaningful participation of girls and women in its decision-making processes related to the COVID-19 response and recognise that outbreaks, quarantines and isolation affect girls and boys, women and men differently.

We believe that sex and age-appropriate interventions that address increased risk of child marriage, sexual violence, sexual reproductive health and rights, mental health and burden of domestic work facing girls and women are particularly essential and we call on countries to provide foreign assistance to increase funding in light of COVID-19, including intensifying support and preventive measures in refugee and displacement settings.