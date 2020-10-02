COVID-19 and Monsoon Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #29 | 18 to 24 September 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

“The hygiene promotion trainings have helped me to better protect myself, my family and my neighbours from illnesses like coronavirus. My family and I are now in better condition than before.” – Shoktara, a 12-year old Rohingya refugee girl living in Kutupalong

mega camp, the largest refugee settlement in the world. Shoktara arrived in Bangladesh with her family in 2017 after fleeing violence in Myanmar. Since then, she has been engaged in menstrual hygiene management training for adolescents and has also been sharing her knowledge and training with other adolescents. Recently with the COVID-19 pandemic,

Shoktara and her family members have also learned about personal hygiene and COVID-19 mitigation measures such as the importance of washing hands thoroughly and regularly and what to do if someone has COVID-19 symptoms. WASH Sector partners have scaled up hygiene promotion activities to refugee households like Shoktara’s family across the camps and in nearby host communities as part of the COVID-19 response, including distribution of soaps and menstrual hygiene kits