COVID-19 and Monsoon Preparedness and response for the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities in Cox’s Bazar District Weekly Update #25 | 21 to 27 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

“The place ensures separate rooms for men and women which feels more secured then the other centres / places which could not provide.” – Dola Begum, a Rohingya refugee woman who was temporarily relocated to a multi-purpose women’s centre due to monsoon- elated damages to her shelter. Heavy monsoon rainfall in Cox’s Bazar during the week caused slope failures that severely damaged the shelters of 28 Rohingya families including 126 Rohingya women, children, and men, including Dola.

The families were temporarily relocated and sheltered by Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Group members UN Women and Action Aid Bangladesh, in coordination with Site Management teams, for two days at a multi-purpose women’s centre in the camp. The refugees were provided with food, non-food items, gender-segregated sleeping arrangements, as well as support with shelter repair. Two female volunteers provided continuous support in coordination with Camp-in-Charge (CiC) Gender Officers to address the needs of women and girls.